SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving an overturned vehicle shut down the northbound I-280 connector ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco for just over a half an hour Wednesday, according to authorities. CHP issued a traffic alert at 11:45 a.m. after a collision with injuries and an overturned vehicle on the northbound I-280 at northbound US-101 in San Francisco closed the connector ramp. All vehicles were being forced to stay on northbound 280 on to the extension. #SanFrancisco: The ramp from northbound 280 on to northbound 101 is closed due to an overturned car. #TrafficAlert...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO