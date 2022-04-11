ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Officially Get $600M From New York For New Stadium

 3 days ago

The Bills have officially gotten $600 million from the state of New York for a new stadium in Buffalo....

NY1

5 issues facing New York officials as budget enters crunch time

State lawmakers return to Albany on Monday as crunch time for the budget will begin: A spending plan is expected to pass by April 1, the start of New York's fiscal year. The budget under consideration includes provisions meant to help struggling people recover from the financial effects of the pandemic. But deep fiscal uncertainty remains amid global tensions and spiking inflation. Here are five key issues facing lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

Are New York Spectrum Cable Bills On the Rise Again?

These days it seems we can't get away from rising costs anywhere. Gas, groceries, your heat bill, and so much more...the cost of just the basic living necessities is going up everywhere these days. We are feeling the pinch everywhere and now you can add another Spectrum Cable increase to that long list of growing costs. It's almost impossible to keep a budge these days!
ECONOMY
ComicBook

Escape From New York Is Getting a New Board Game

The cult classic Escape From New York is getting a new board game. Pendragon Game Studios has announced plans to publish a board game based on the John Carpenter classic, with players controlling Snake, Brain, Maggie, and Cabbie as they try to rescue the president and smuggle him out of Manhattan, which was transformed into a massive prison colony prior to the start of the movie. Gameplay details were not revealed, but Escape From New York: The Board Game will be designed by Kevin Wilson, the designer of numerous popular games including Descent: Journeys Into the Dark, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game, and Arkham Horror. Escape From New York: The Board Game will have a Kickstarter campaign that will launch in late 2022.
GAMBLING
Footwear News

A New Bill Aims to Protect New York Models From ‘Predatory Management Agencies’

Click here to read the full article. A new bill aims to protect New York models and other fashion creatives from predatory management agencies that currently operate without oversight. Called “The Fashion Workers Act,” Model Alliance founder Sara Ziff announced the pro-labor legislation at a press conference on Friday, which happened to be the 111th anniversary of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire. Ziff was joined by New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman and models Karen Elson and Teddy Quinlivan at the event, which took place outside of Lincoln Center in Manhattan. “A century after the Triangle factory fire, it’s unacceptable that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
