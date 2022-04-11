Bills Officially Get $600M From New York For New Stadium

The cult classic Escape From New York is getting a new board game. Pendragon Game Studios has announced plans to publish a board game based on the John Carpenter classic, with players controlling Snake, Brain, Maggie, and Cabbie as they try to rescue the president and smuggle him out of Manhattan, which was transformed into a massive prison colony prior to the start of the movie. Gameplay details were not revealed, but Escape From New York: The Board Game will be designed by Kevin Wilson, the designer of numerous popular games including Descent: Journeys Into the Dark, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game, and Arkham Horror. Escape From New York: The Board Game will have a Kickstarter campaign that will launch in late 2022.

GAMBLING ・ 19 DAYS AGO