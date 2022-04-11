ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MI

MSP seeks witnesses of I-94 patrol cruiser crash

By Corinne Moore
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post is asking for witnesses of the Friday crash where a semi hit an MSP cruiser to come forward.

The crash happened Friday on I-94 around mile marker 51.2, between the Lawrence exit (exit 52) and the Hartford exit (exit 46). The trooper was investigating a previous crash when a passing semi hit his patrol vehicle.

Both the trooper and the semi-truck driver, a 24-year-old Virginia man, were injured.

The Virginia man was arrested Friday and booked into the Van Buren County Jail.

Trooper hurt after cruiser hit by semi on I-94 near Lawrence

MSP said that there were drivers who stopped to check on the trooper and semi-truck driver before emergency crews arrived.

“We are asking these individuals to come forward with any information you may have related to the crash,” MSP said in a press release.

Anyone who stopped or witnessed the crash is asked to call the Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551 or Lt. DuWayne Robinson at 269.921.5698.

