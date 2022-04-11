MSP seeks witnesses of I-94 patrol cruiser crash

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post is asking for witnesses of the Friday crash where a semi hit an MSP cruiser to come forward.

The crash happened Friday on I-94 around mile marker 51.2, between the Lawrence exit (exit 52) and the Hartford exit (exit 46). The trooper was investigating a previous crash when a passing semi hit his patrol vehicle.

Both the trooper and the semi-truck driver, a 24-year-old Virginia man, were injured.

The Virginia man was arrested Friday and booked into the Van Buren County Jail.

MSP said that there were drivers who stopped to check on the trooper and semi-truck driver before emergency crews arrived.

“We are asking these individuals to come forward with any information you may have related to the crash,” MSP said in a press release.

Anyone who stopped or witnessed the crash is asked to call the Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551 or Lt. DuWayne Robinson at 269.921.5698.

