ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Federal agency that investigated Green Line crash to return to investigate how man was dragged to his death on the Red Line

universalhub.com
 3 days ago

Boston 25 reports the National Transportation Safety Board will help with the investigation into...

universalhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Robinson Lalin Identified As Man Killed After Getting Arm Trapped In Door Of Red Line Train In South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The man who died after getting trapped in the door of a Red Line train was identified Monday by the MBTA as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin of Boston. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of the inbound train as it pulled away from the platform at the Broadway station in South Boston around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was dragged a short distance and was killed. The D.A.’s office said foul play is not suspected. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators arrived at the scene Monday to begin their...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Billings Gazette

Federal investigators determine cause of fatal 2020 plane crash north of Billings

Federal investigators determined that a fatal 2020 plane crash between Billings and Roundup was caused by the pilot flying too low to the ground. Lapses in the pilot’s judgment of the obstacles in the area led to a Cessna TR 182 crashing into a radio tower in January 2020, killing all four people on board, according to a final report published by the National Transportation Safety Board earlier this week. A final report by the NTSB is a slow process that can take at least 18 months to produce.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Line#Car Door#Federal Agency#Trolley#Traffic Accident
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NECN

Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating murder in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — A death investigation is underway in Roxbury, after Boston Police found a woman stabbed to death Tuesday morning. Police responded to 1050 Tremont St. just before 9 a.m. following a 911 call. When they arrived on scene, police say they found a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy