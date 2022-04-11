Lane closed on Adirondack Northway after crash

Update: All lanes open

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The left lane is closed on the Adirondack Northway going southbound near Exit 6 in Colonie. The lane is closed because of a crash.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com .

