ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Lane closed on Adirondack Northway after crash

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXlJd_0f5fJPKF00

Update: All lanes open

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The left lane is closed on the Adirondack Northway going southbound near Exit 6 in Colonie. The lane is closed because of a crash.

Teen injured in Crossgates Mall parking lot shooting

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
Colonie, NY
Traffic
Colonie, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack#Traffic Accident#Lane#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy