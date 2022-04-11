Lane closed on Adirondack Northway after crash
Update: All lanes open
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The left lane is closed on the Adirondack Northway going southbound near Exit 6 in Colonie. The lane is closed because of a crash.Teen injured in Crossgates Mall parking lot shooting
If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1