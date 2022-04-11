ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell: If Republicans retake Congress, ‘we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate’

By Joseph Choi, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wteG_0f5fJErU00

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed on Sunday that Republicans would “make sure Joe Biden is a moderate” if they retake Congress in the midterm elections later this year.

“Well our agenda next year, if we’re fortunate to be in a majority, will be focused on exactly what you and I’ve been talking about. Crime, education, beefing up the defense of our country,” McConnell told Fox News anchor Dana Perino on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We got big power competition with the Russians and the Chinese. We need to meet the demands of the international situation. So all of those will be on our agenda,” McConnell said.

Veteran actor says Will Smith must return Oscar

“We will not have the presidency for two more years. Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on but … let me put it this way. Biden ran as a moderate. If I’m the majority leader in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy is the speaker of the House, we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate,” he added.

Perino also noted that Democratic strategist Mark Penn recently said that President Biden had lost his likeability and asked McConnell if he agreed.

The Kentucky senator seemingly agreed, blaming Biden’s apparent loss in popularity on his policies.

“I like the president personally. It’s pretty clear to me that the personality is, in my view, not what’s driving his unpopularity. I think it’s the policies they’ve been pursuing,” McConnell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Penn
Person
Dana Perino
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Russia On Use Of Chemical Weapons In Ukraine War: “We Will Respond”

Click here to read the full article. Broadcast and cable networks carried Joe Biden’s press conference Thursday in Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO allies, and reporters keyed in on one possibility: That Russia would use chemical weapons in the Ukraine war. “We will respond,” Biden told reporters. “The nature of the respond will depend on the nature of the use.” The president declined to address what kind of intelligence leads the U.S. to think that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical weapons, and he also did not go into specifics as to what kind of response...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate#Fox News#Russians#Chinese#House#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
ABC Big 2 News

Fire near Ruidoso forcing evacuations

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – A wind-driven fire just east of Ruidoso in the Homestead Loop neighborhood has consumed at least one property and forced evacuations in the surrounding area. According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page, the fire started near McBride Drive, but has jumped to Gavilan Canyon Road. The fire was spreading north […]
ABC Big 2 News

Multiple fires burning across the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple wildfires are burning across the Basin as high winds, up to 40 miles per hour in some areas, and dry conditions remain. The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department said three fires are burning in Howard County: Howard Field Road, east of Coahoma. A reported 200 acres have burned so far, that […]
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy