ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Paxton Township, PA

PA Sheetz Evacuated Over Bomb Threat: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTcfd_0f5fIfbc00
Sheetz located at 2300 Colonial Road in Lower Paxton Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A bomb threat forced a Pennsylvania Sheetz to be evacuated on Sunday, April 10, police say.

Lower Paxton Township police were called to a report of a bomb threat at the Sheetz located at 2300 Colonial Road at the intersection with Linglestown Road around 6 p.m., the department said in a release on Monday.

"As a result of this threat, Sheetz employees and customers were forced to evacuate the store," police say.

The department "immediately opened an investigation into this incident," as stated in the release.

They determined a juvenile made the call as a "prank," according to the release; the juvenile was located and later admitted this.

They have been charged with one count of terroristic threats, a second-degree felony, according to the police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

GOT HIM! Man Who Threatened To Bomb PA Bank Arrested: Police

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for threatening to blow up a bank during an attempted robbery last week in central Pennsylvania, according to local police. Collin Robert Shaab of Conestoga, has been arrested for attempted robbery of the Fulton Bank branch located in the 2400 block of Willow Street on Monday, Mar. 14 at 4:55 p.m., West Lampeter Township police announced a week later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lower Paxton Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lower Paxton Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pennsylvania Sheetz
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child Allen […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Veteran Police Officer Caused Deadly I-81 Crash

A 20-year veteran of a local police force in Pennsylvania caused a deadly crash along Interstate 81 on Monday, Apr. 11, authorities say. The crash happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 65.5, Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. A 2007 Nissan Diesel...
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
Daily Voice

Fingerprint Helps ID Man Accused Of Raping Teen Girl Walking To School In Reading

A fingerprint was key in identifying and arresting a man who is now charged with the rape of a teenage girl at knifepoint in Reading, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl told police that she was walking to school on the 1200 block of Hill Road when she was abducted, taken to another location, and sexually assaulted twice, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
250K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy