PA Sheetz Evacuated Over Bomb Threat: Police

Sheetz located at 2300 Colonial Road in Lower Paxton Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A bomb threat forced a Pennsylvania Sheetz to be evacuated on Sunday, April 10, police say.

Lower Paxton Township police were called to a report of a bomb threat at the Sheetz located at 2300 Colonial Road at the intersection with Linglestown Road around 6 p.m., the department said in a release on Monday.

"As a result of this threat, Sheetz employees and customers were forced to evacuate the store," police say.

The department "immediately opened an investigation into this incident," as stated in the release.

They determined a juvenile made the call as a "prank," according to the release; the juvenile was located and later admitted this.

They have been charged with one count of terroristic threats, a second-degree felony, according to the police.

