ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hungary, Austria questioned EU blacklisting of Russia oligarchs - sources

By Francesco Guarascio
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1IzG_0f5fHoVw00
Dr. Moshe Kantor President of the World Holocaust Forum Foundation speaks at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - Hungary and Austria questioned an EU decision to blacklist two Russian oligarchs but eventually accepted the move after pressure from other governments, European Union diplomats and officials said.

The EU adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia last Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, including the blacklisting of oligarchs close to the Kremlin, among them Moshe Kantor and German Gref. read more

Hungary and Austria enjoyed relatively cordial relations with Russia before the invasion, and their concerns about blacklisting Kantor and Gref underlines the difficulty the EU faces in presenting a united front against Russia.

The envoys of Estonia and Lithuania successfully urged their partners not to remove the two men from the list, the diplomats said.

Kantor, a large shareholder in Russian fertilizers company Akron (AKRN.MM), is also a philanthropist who had headed the European Jewish Congress (EJC).

He was sanctioned for having close ties to President Vladimir Putin, the EU sanctions document said. Kantor, a citizen of both Britain and Russia, has already been sanctioned by London and the EJC said on Friday he would stand down as its president.

Hungary and Austria had both questioned the move against Kantor at a meeting of EU diplomats last Wednesday, officials who attended the meeting said.

The Hungarian envoy had expressed surprise at the blacklisting of somebody he described as a highly decorated man, they said. Kantor has received awards from several EU states, including Austria, Italy and France.

Spokespersons for Hungary's government and its diplomatic mission in Brussels had no immediate comment.

The Austrian envoy at Wednesday's meeting had asked for more information about why Kantor had been listed, sources said.

"Austria has never objected to or blocked any listings and will of course not do so in the future," a spokeswoman for Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

Blacklisted oligarchs face asset freezes and travel bans in the EU, but not all EU countries have reported enforcement measures. read more

Out of about 30 billion euros frozen to oligarchs since the start of the Ukraine war, Austria has reported a few hundreds of millions of euros blocked in bank accounts linked to blacklisted individuals. Hungary has so far not publicly reported any measures.

At the meeting, Hungary also questioned the listing of Gref, head of Sberbank, Russia's largest lender (SBER.MM).

Sberbank plays a crucial role in energy transactions and has so far been exempted from EU sanctions because of the EU's reliance on Russian gas and oil.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; additional reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by John Chalmers and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Russian#Kremlin#German#Ejc#Hungarian
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

402K+
Followers
314K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy