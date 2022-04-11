ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

‘Adding Some Funkiness to the Borough’: VISTA Millennial Superstar, His Mother Open Art Gallery in West Chester

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1uEe_0f5fHJLX00
Image via the Daily Local News.

A mother and son recently opened Ginkgo Arts, a new gallery for the public to enjoy and local artists to display their work, at 21 South High Street in West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

Ginkgo Arts partners Charlot Barker and her son, Steve Figgatt, a member of the inaugural class of VISTA Millennial Superstars, wanted to create an upbeat space that would add “funkiness” to the borough and bring artists and patrons together. 

The gallery now displays art from creatives such as Landon Peacock, Theresa Groff, Karen McCool, and R.S. Wallace.  

While neither partner is an artist, they both enjoyed seeing many visitors show up for the gallery’s opening. All displayed art is for sale. Many of the artists have on-site studios and offer lessons. 

“We love being involved in supporting the arts in West Chester, having a space where artists can create, show their work, and offer a diversity of styles, mediums, approaches, and messages,” said Barker.

Currently, the gallery is open every first Friday of the month and by appointment only. 

Read more about Ginkgo Arts in the Daily Local News.

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

This 1980s Fifth Avenue Apartment Was Transformed Thanks to British Charm

The idea of perspective is bandied about, toyed with, and turned on its head in this Upper East Side apartment, where London-based womenswear designer Jessica Kayll and her partner, New York real estate developer Mark Fisch, have set up their stateside home. For starters, the pandemic forced U.K. interior designer Rachel Chudley to conjure what she calls a “modernist baroque” tableau of texture and color, soul, and wit in her first American project from a transatlantic distance, having only been to the Fifth Avenue apartment once, when it was just four boxy rooms woefully bereft of any architectural charm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
West Chester, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
West Chester, PA
Government
Sturgis Journal

'Art Around Town' auction at Open Door Gallery raises $1,200

An “Art Around Town” art auction and winter wine down event was held Friday at Open Door Gallery in Sturgis and included a silent auction of work featured in the city’s 2021 “Art Around Town” outdoor exhibit.  Ryan Conrod, event coordinator for Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, said the event went well. Rain kept attendance down from the previous year, he said, but the event managed to bring in the same amount of funds as last year at $1,200.  ...
STURGIS, MI
VISTA.Today

More Entries, More Prizes: WCU to Host 10th Annual Business Idea Competition on April 20

Image via West Chester University. As West Chester University wraps up its sesquicentennial, it is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the annual Business Idea Competition hosted by the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Entrepreneurial Leadership Center. The finalists will compete in person on Wednesday, April 20, at the WCU Alumni and Foundation Center before a panel of judges that consists of business angel investors, entrepreneurs, and business advisors.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Millennial#The Daily Local News#Ginkgo Arts
BUCKSCO.Today

Harcum College to Display Artistry, Expertise, Precision of Interior Design Students at Portfolio Show on April 20

Image via Harcum College. The work of nine Harcum College Interior Design students will be on display during an in-person event that is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 20 from 6-8 PM in the Harcum College Art & Design Center at 270 South Bryn Mawr Avenue during the 2022 Annual Portfolio Show.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Eater

A Black-Owned Wine Bar Hopes to Quench the South Side’s Thirst for Grapes

A rare Black-owned wine bar is coming this summer to the city’s South Side, aiming to tap into a larger movement toward racial diversity in the disproportionately white-dominated wine industry. Park Manor 75, the first hospitality venture from spouses Charlette Stanton and Jacare Thomas, is scheduled to open in August at 600 E. 75th Street near the border of Grand Crossing and Chatham with charcuterie, cocktails, and wine list that emphasizes Black vintners.
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

The Best Pottery Wheels for Young Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Does your kid love clay? Consider purchasing them their own at-home pottery studio. Designed for small hands and equipped with a low-power motor, kid-friendly pottery wheels can help stimulate your young one’s imagination while providing them with hands-on experience with making, shaping, and changing an artwork of their own. They can use pottery wheels to make simple pots but also ornaments, little sculptures, and more. Unlike their adult counterparts, these pottery wheels typically...
DESIGN
VISTA.Today

Square Roots Collective Has Imaginative Plans for 30-Acre Strip of Green Space in Kennett Square

Square Roots Collective, a group committed to advancing the community of Kennett Square so that all residents can thrive, will utilize 30 acres of green space that begins at Kennett High School and extends to Anson B. Nixon Park to construct something greater in terms of aesthetics, environmental cohesiveness, and functionality, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
musictimes.com

How to Become a DJ by Music Artist Michael Ramos

With the popularity of electronic music as the new trend, DJs also became famous artists, recognized for their musical style and mixes. Michael Ramos is a well-known DJ who has been performing since 2000. He is the CEO of NuStyle Entertainment, a business that provides DJ services for weddings, birthdays, dances, club events, and parties.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy