‘Adding Some Funkiness to the Borough’: VISTA Millennial Superstar, His Mother Open Art Gallery in West Chester

Image via the Daily Local News.

A mother and son recently opened Ginkgo Arts, a new gallery for the public to enjoy and local artists to display their work, at 21 South High Street in West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

Ginkgo Arts partners Charlot Barker and her son, Steve Figgatt, a member of the inaugural class of VISTA Millennial Superstars , wanted to create an upbeat space that would add “funkiness” to the borough and bring artists and patrons together.

The gallery now displays art from creatives such as Landon Peacock, Theresa Groff, Karen McCool, and R.S. Wallace.

While neither partner is an artist, they both enjoyed seeing many visitors show up for the gallery’s opening. All displayed art is for sale. Many of the artists have on-site studios and offer lessons.

“We love being involved in supporting the arts in West Chester, having a space where artists can create, show their work, and offer a diversity of styles, mediums, approaches, and messages,” said Barker.

Currently, the gallery is open every first Friday of the month and by appointment only.