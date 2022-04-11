ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Bouncer shot at Queens lounge, 2 men flee in car

By Adam Warner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A bouncer was shot and injured at a bar and lounge in Queens late Sunday night, police said.

The 25-year-old bouncer was shot in the groin shortly before midnight during an argument with two other men at the Lowkey Garden Lounge on Austin Street, near 70th Avenue, in Forest Hills, according to police.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are searching for two men who fled the scene in a black sedan, according to the New York Post .

Citizen App video shows police investigating at the scene overnight.

Crime & Safety
