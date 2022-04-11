2 critically injured after city bus, car crash in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters responded to a crash involving a bus and a car in Raleigh Sunday morning.

The wreck happened along Garner Road at Peterson Street, which is near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Firefighters and police responded to the crash before 11:30 a.m.

Police said two male victims who were in an Acura sedan involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, a wrecked car, which police initially said was a Mercedes-Benz, had major front-end damage with the roof removed — possibly by rescue crews trying to access victims inside the car.

The bus involved was one from the GoRaleigh fleet. One person on the bus had minor injuries from shattered glass, according to police.

There were about five passengers on the bus at the time of the wreck, police said.

“It’s very devastating because to know that you don’t know if somebody lost their life or not, especially on Palms Sunday, going into Easter,” said witness Sharlena Baker. “And to see such an accident — it’s traumatizing. My children didn’t know what was going on so I’m praying that whoever it is makes it.”

Police are still investigating the crash.

