Major winter storm set to impact the Western US, Plains regions

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Union County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches. North winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility including along Highway 64/87. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are likely. Snow drifts up to one foot are possible.

UNION COUNTY, NM ・ 25 DAYS AGO