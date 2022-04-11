ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Major winter storm set to impact the Western US, Plains regions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong...

KCBD

Xcel: 50,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The wintry weather conditions have resulted in power outages across the Texas Panhandle. Xcel Energy says a total of 50,000 customers in Texas and New Mexico, primarily in the Texas Panhandle, have been impacted by the power outages. As of 4:00 p.m., the Xcel Outage Map...
AMARILLO, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
WKBW-TV

Winter Storm Warning for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from tonight at 5pm until 5am Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Heavy snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph will make travel difficult to dangerous with low visibility and slippery roads. Deep snow with blowing and drifting snow will also make travel difficult to dangerous. Greatest snow accumulations will be along the Chautauqua and Wyoming County Ridges as well as the Boston Hills. The Buffalo Metro area and areas inland and away from hills and ridges will see less snow accumulation. This is especially the case close to the Lake Erie shoreline.
BUFFALO, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibilities reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system is expected to move towards the Shumagin Islands on Sunday and then stall through Monday. On the backside of this low, a tightening pressure gradient resulting in gusty northwesterly winds in combination with falling snow may result in blowing snow and periods of reduced visibilities of one quarter mile Sunday morning through Monday evening.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 07:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Pribilof Islands WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibilities reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system is expected to move northward into the southern Bering Sea by Sunday and then stall through Monday near the Shumagin Islands. On the backside of this low, gusty northwesterly winds in combination with falling snow may result in blowing snow and periods when visibility is reduced to one quarter mile.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Union County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches. North winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility including along Highway 64/87. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are likely. Snow drifts up to one foot are possible.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
fox40jackson.com

Nebraska wildfire spanning 30,000 acres continues to blaze

A southern Nebraska wildfire that forced the evacuation of the community of Edison is still reported at 30,000 acres and 0% containment. Photos of the blaze impacting the Gosper and Furnas counties showed hazy skies and dark grey plumes and the National Weather Service (NWS) stations in the state warned of dry and windy conditions.
NEBRASKA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Clinton, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Clinton, and Western Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher elevations of the Adirondacks could see additional ice accumulation into this afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UPDATE: Power outages impact thousands across High Plains

Update (5:00 p.m.) According to officials from Xcel Energy, the company is reporting around 268 outages within the Texas Panhandle, impacting around 7,514 customers in those areas around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Specifically, in the Amarillo area, the company is reporting 223 outages, with 6,234 customers being impacted. In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from […]
AMARILLO, TX
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: This weekend sets up nicely for us as Spring-like conditions kick in! But storms are returning in the near future!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!. A cool start to our Saturday morning! but temperatures will warm up quickly as we get into the day!. Saturday, our Highs return to the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions and clear skies. Lows still sitting in the low 40s during the night. Sunday Highs increase to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the upper low 50s. Mostly sunny conditions for our Sunday.
JACKSON, MS

