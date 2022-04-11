ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Crash closes Highway 19 at North Towne Road in DeForest

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

DEFOREST, Wis. — A portion of Wisconsin 19 westbound is closed at North Towne Road due to a crash.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just before 8 a.m., and two cars were involved. No injuries were reported, however, DeForest Fire and EMS crews were sent to the scene.

A tow truck is headed to the scene, and officials hope to have the road back open before 9 a.m.

Wisconsin Accidents
