- - - Back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, long before the availability of the atomic bomb, writers imagined various ways to wipe out humanity. The villain of Guy Boothby's "Pharos the Egyptian" (1899) unleashed a deadly epidemic, M.P. Shiel smothered us with "The Purple Cloud" (1901), James Elroy Flecker's "The Last Generation" (1908) imagined the end of procreation, Jack London depicted the ravages of "The Scarlet Plague" (1912) and J. J. Connington's "Nordenholt's Million" (1923) began with the death of grass.

