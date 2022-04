On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, a small earthquake registered near Buffalo in Warsaw, New York. While we often associate earthquakes with California and the west coast, New York has had 6 significant quakes. Between 1737 and 2016 there were 550 earthquakes around the state. This most recent earthquake was approximately 3-miles to the southwest of Warsaw, which is about 40 miles away from Buffalo. The earthquake was 2.6 on the Richter scale, which is used to measure an earthquake,

