Loop 121 barrier work to cause road closures

WATKINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to two separate crashes involving semi-trucks on a stretch of Interstate 70 near Watkins east of Aurora Thursday morning. The semis caused a large backup during the morning commute. (credit: CDOT) (credit: CDOT) According to CSP, the first semi hit a guardrail around 2 a.m. between US-36 and I-70 Business North. This didn’t begin to affect traffic until a second semi broke down in lanes right near where the first semi was on the left shoulder of the interstate. Westbound lanes of the road were closed, and drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible. Traffic was backed up due to the roadblock while also being detoured near Watkins. There were no injuries due to either traffic incident. The cause of both incidents are being investigated.

WATKINS, CO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO