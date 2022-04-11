ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OHP: Victim injured by hit-and-run driver while changing tire

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was taken into custody following a hit-and-run along a busy Oklahoma interstate.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victim was changing a tire on the shoulder of I-44 when the suspect hit him.

The driver took off but he was followed by an eyewitness.

Troopers and officers were able to catch up with him and took him into custody at the Golden Corral along I-240.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Comments / 2

Taylor Butler
2d ago

and this is why Texas drivers need to go back to Texas bc they don't know how to drive in Oklahoma and think they don't have to follow Oklahoma laws

