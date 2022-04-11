Man shot multiple times in Emeryville

(BCN) – Emeryville Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night at 64th Street and Market Drive.

A man was shot multiple times at 9:32 p.m. and then drove himself to a hospital. His condition is unknown, but he is stable, according to a press release.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of people involved in a heated argument before the shots were fired. The suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Emeryville Police at 510-596-3732 or by emailing jmcbroom@emeryville.org.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.