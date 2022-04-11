Nanticoke man arrested with selling ATV's without the owner's consent

WILK News Photo credit WILK

A man from Nanticoke was arrested and charged with selling ATV's he did not own. According to investigators George Shotwell III ran a business repairing ATV's. The investigation began in Lackawanna County and police in Scranton and Dunmore contacted West Pittston Police after they learned he had traded and sold multiple vehicles that didn't belong to him without the owner's consent. He was taken into custody and will be arraigned tomorrow on several felony charges. He's in the Luzerne County correctional Facility.