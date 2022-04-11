ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Nanticoke man arrested with selling ATV's without the owner's consent

By WILK News
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrsVT_0f5fE19P00
WILK News Photo credit WILK

A man from Nanticoke was arrested and charged with selling ATV's he did not own. According to investigators George Shotwell III ran a business repairing ATV's. The investigation began in Lackawanna County and police in Scranton and Dunmore contacted West Pittston Police after they learned he had traded and sold multiple vehicles that didn't belong to him without the owner's consent. He was taken into custody and will be arraigned tomorrow on several felony charges. He's in the Luzerne County correctional Facility.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

ATV mechanic arrested for theft, police say

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man who traded and sold multiple ATVs or quads that didn’t belong to him. According to the West Pittston Borough Police Department, on Friday they received word from Scranton PD and Dunmore PD regarding a theft of a quad. Upon further investigation, officers say […]
PITTSTON, PA
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Driving without a License

A Seneca Falls man has been arrested for driving without a license. Police say they pulled over Jaun Rivera just after 1:00pm, Wednesday on State Route 5. Rivera was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator. Rivera was processed and released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Seneca Falls Court.
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Nanticoke, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Cars
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Pittston, PA
City
Dunmore, PA
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Mount Airy News

Three charged in drug operation

Three Mount Airy residents are awaiting court dates after being arrested and charged with numerous crimes related to trafficking or possession of methamphetamine. Jason Daniel Tate, 38, Amber Nicole Hackler, 37, and Steven Ray Wall, 65, all of of 188 Critz Street, Mount Airy were arrested in a joint drug operation between the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the Pilot Mountain Police Department.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atv
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for DUI after deadly ATV crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is facing charges in relation to a deadly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred on March 15. According to the Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Kenneth Brinkley of Spring Bay was arrested for aggravated DUI and accidental death Wednesday.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Help Police ID Identity Theft Suspect

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have committed identity theft. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, the above pictured female was recorded accessing the front porch of a residence located on the 1200 block of Hilltop Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is believed the female was looking for a package purchased using a fraudulently opened credit card in the homeowner’s name.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days. 27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges. According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs men killed in Route 22 crash in Dauphin County

Two men were pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Route 22, outside Harrisburg, authorities said. Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township; and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were killed in a crash around 12:15 p.m. on the 7000 block of Jonestown Road (Route 22) in Lower Paxton, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
152
Followers
125
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy