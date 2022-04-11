Next phase of Lee’s Summit highway project begins

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — There is new road construction work that drivers in Lee’s Summit will need to get used to this week.

Crews closed the on and off ramps from eastbound U.S. 50 Highway to Chipman Road Monday morning.

It will remain closed when crews also close the other three ramps on Friday. Crews will prepare them to carry traffic that will be diverted around the U.S. 50 Highway closure starting next week.

During the ramp closures, access may be restricted to and from U.S. 50 Highway and Chipman Road, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Additional closures will likely happen beginning April 18, if the weather cooperates. That’s when MoDOT crews will close Chipman Road from Murray Road to Blue Parkway. It will be closed until late July as crews rebuild bridges on U.S. 50 Highway.

Drivers will be able to turn right onto Chipman Road during the project. Left turns will not be allowed.

Ramps from eastbound U.S. 50 Highway and the ramp from eastbound Interstate 470 to eastbound U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane.

Drivers who take Chipman Road to U.S. 50 Highway will need to find alternate routes during the project.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.