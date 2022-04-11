Arts E-News – April 2022

The April 2022 issue of Arts E-News features the announcement of the 2022 Poetry Out Loud State Champion , Natalie Kim Ramos, a senior from Saint Mark’s High School and the celebration of National Poetry Month featuring four Delaware poets. There is also information about Award Winners XXII , a group exhibition featuring the 2022 Individual Artist Fellows . On the Mezzanine highlights Mia Muratori’s exhibition, Painting in the Presence of Change which is on view April 1-29, 2022. The Meet the Fellows section introduces Tim Broscious, a Established Fellow in Music: Contemporary Performance; Jamie J. Brunson, Established Fellow in Playwriting; and Caleb Curtiss, Established Fellow in Poetry. The Arts Spotlight section features Division grantees the Milton Arts Guild and Resident Ensemble Players. There is also information regarding funding opportunities and arts-related competitions.

Read more

This podcast appeared first on Delaware Division of the Arts – State of Delaware .