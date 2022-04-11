ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Arts E-News – April 2022

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

The April 2022 issue of Arts E-News features the announcement of the 2022 Poetry Out Loud State Champion , Natalie Kim Ramos, a senior from Saint Mark’s High School and the celebration of National Poetry Month featuring four Delaware poets. There is also information about Award Winners XXII , a group exhibition featuring the 2022 Individual Artist Fellows . On the Mezzanine highlights Mia Muratori’s exhibition, Painting in the Presence of Change which is on view April 1-29, 2022. The Meet the Fellows section introduces Tim Broscious, a Established Fellow in Music: Contemporary Performance; Jamie J. Brunson, Established Fellow in Playwriting; and Caleb Curtiss, Established Fellow in Poetry. The Arts Spotlight section features Division grantees the Milton Arts Guild and Resident Ensemble Players. There is also information regarding funding opportunities and arts-related competitions.

Read more

This podcast appeared first on Delaware Division of the Arts – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

On display: CSD art show ‘Shaping News Perspectives’ to open in April

PLYMOUTH — When organizers scheduled Colonial School District’s 2020 student art show for March 20, they – like most – had no idea a pandemic would close the annual exhibit mere days before its opening, much less delay the next one for two years. The theme for 2020 was “Creating a Difference” although no one imagined just how different the circumstances that blocked the event would be.
PLYMOUTH, PA
The Telegraph

LCCC Student Art Exhibit opens April 8

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 17th Annual Student Art Exhibition will return to the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery April 8-25. The juried exhibit will begin with an opening reception 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 8, during which time prizes will be awarded for first through third and three honorable mentions.
GODFREY, IL
Romesentinel.com

Sign-up for April Food $en$e

Registration for the April Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased.
ONEIDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April

Experience a full day of fun at St. Clement’s Island Museum with St. Mary’s County wineries on the First Landing Wine Trail, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, kids’ activities, boat rides, and more at the 2nd annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival. THIS YEAR, you can enjoy WINE BY THE GLASS […] The post First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FESTIVAL
Atlanta News

Aurora Theatre to honor Indigenous community with day of art and remembrance, April 4

In acknowledgement of the Muscogee Creek Nation and their profound contribution as the original storytellers and story makers on Georgian soil, Aurora Theatre invites theatre-goers and community members to share in a journey of listening, learning, and understanding at Trail of Resilience: The Beginning of Understanding on April 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lawrenceville Arts Center Grand Lobby. Aurora Theatre will be hosting this event and Land Acknowledgement as part of its ongoing commitment to the Native community.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
998
Followers
879
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy