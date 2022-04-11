ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United 'Scared Off' Signing Serie A Star Amidst Liverpool Interest

By Kaustubh Pandey
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester United have been scared off from the possibility of signing Torino defender Bremer amidst interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, claims a report from Brazil.

Bremer has impressed a lot in Serie A this season and he did very well in Torino's recent 0-0 draw against Milan, putting in another excellent performance for Il Toro.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Brazilian outlet O Tempo have reported that Inter and Liverpool are both interested in the defender and his former club Atletico Mineiro is expected to receive some part of the total fee which will see the player leave the Turin-based club this summer.

It is stated that United were also after the Brazilian but they have been scared off by the defender's hefty price tag.

Bremer signed a new deal with Torino recently and that played a role in increasing his value, ahead of a sale in the summer.

The 25-year-old has made 29 Serie A appearances this season, scoring three goals for Il Toro in the campaign.

United Transfer Room

