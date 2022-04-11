ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Eternals’ #11 is a good taste tester for ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eternals is back this week with its penultimate issue in the “Hail Thanos” storyline. The series has been an incredible work as it not only supplies readers with new insights into the Eternals’ past and how they function, but it has given us a new perspective on Thanos. Eternals: The Heretic...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel launches ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ trailer

Marvel Comics has released a trailer to get readers hyped for the summer event A.X.E.: Judgment Day. Along with the trailer is a new cover by Mark Brooks that’s simply gorgeous. Announced last month, the series is by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti. The first issue drops in July with A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1 kicking things off June 29th with a comic by Gillen and Pasqual Ferry.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Eternals #11

The Avengers are done with secrets and demand the Eternals explain themselves! But the Eternals have other plans, as Ajak has made contact with her Celestial god! But will she receive the answers she’s been searching for? Doesn’t look like it…. Eternals #11. Writer: Kieron Gillen. Artist: Guiu...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Tester#Avengers#The Great Machine
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: What If… Miles Morales #2

MILES IS THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES… And in this reality, what he does isn’t very nice. What if…Miles was taken from everything he ever knew—his family, his home, his life—and transformed into the most dangerous, immortal weapon of war the world has ever seen? Miles has been made into the Wolverine…but that doesn’t mean he has to be what they made him…
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Shadowman’ #8 features epic moments and shakes things up

It has all come down to this in the finale of Shadowman’s war against the embodiment of the Deadside. He’s not alone — he’s got Punk Mambo and the Abettors on his side, but how do you turn the tide in a war that’s nearly lost? The series has been great, but can it stick the landing? The Deadside seeks to cover all of Earth and Shadowman can’t let that happen. It’s time…for an exorcism!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
Pitchfork

a couple of good days

Mai tais, hippie speedballs, and landlocked exotica are but three of the many opulent visions that Fennec conjures on his latest LP, a couple of good days. “We want a few laughs, a few joints, and a few drinks among those we love,” wrote the Austin-based ex-lawyer-turned-DJ on his Bandcamp page, promising the soundtrack to “a couple of good days” to be enshrined in future reminiscences. You might thus expect the album to be weighed down by nostalgia. Mercifully, Fennec falls prey to no such regressive impulse: His bossa nova-driven, sample-drenched four-to-the-floor grooves impressively balance between languor and anticipation. Eschewing the self-seriousness that tends to pervade memory lane, good days flips J Dilla-esque samples over frothy beats, inducing a margarita haze in lieu of handkerchief-waving morosity. Why devoutly adhere to any one genre or era, the record seems to ask, when you can submit to the decadence of pure vibes?
MUSIC
aiptcomics

DC Preview: I Am Batman #8

The campaign of terror continues as a mysterious serial killer brutally murders New York City Police Commissioner Becket, in the process exposing ugly truths about how Becket ran his department. Batman finds himself caught between a police department “hit squad” that wants to execute the killer, and a populace that’s beginning to see them as more of a folk hero than Batman himself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aiptcomics

‘Swimming with Sharks’ is sexy, shocking, can’t-miss television

Swimming With Sharks is a sexy, silly, highly entertaining series coming to The Roku Channel. Lou Simms (Kiernan Shipka) is about to start her internship at Fountain Pictures working under the studio’s notorious CEO Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger). She is awestruck by Hollywood and harbors secrets that will change the lives of everyone she comes in contact with.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

‘Chariot’ review: Love, death, and everything in between

Chariot explores two themes that people have grappled with since the beginning of time. Love and death are ideas that constantly appear in song, literature, and cinema. Writer-director Adam Sigal’s film is about a specialist named Dr. Karn (John Malkovich) who guides patients through reincarnation. When he encounters a glitch in the system, he must fix the issue before ruining the future.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Extended Preview: Beyond the Breach Vol. 1

Life sucks for Vanessa. Her mother just died and her boyfriend is cheating on her (with her own sister!). To clear her mind, Vanessa is taking the California road-trip that she’s been dreaming about for years. Her postcard-perfect drive through old growth forests quickly turns when the Breach hits....
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Marvel’s Voices: Identity’ celebrates hopeful and truthful representation

The idea that a group of people should be able to proactively represent themselves in media is, somewhat tragically, a recent addition to the annals of the arts and literature. One could (and should and do) argue that unflattering representations of diverse peoples in media aren’t simply microaggressions against those peoples, but major acts of repression when wielded by nefarious parties.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #786

Tensions rise as the tribes compete with one another to determine the future of the Amazons. But a lot more than just glory is on the line—immortality is too! Little do they know, someone is pulling everyone’s strings from behind Doom’s Doorway. Who could it be? Find out in this jam-packed issue!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Green Lantern #12

As the dust settles after the battle with the Anti-Guardian, John Stewart, Jo Mullein, and the rest of the Corps pick up the pieces and adjust to their new status quo. The day might be saved, but there’s still plenty of work to be done. Everything you know about Green Lanterns is about to change!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘X-Men ’92: House of XCII’ #1 is gnarly, weaponized nostalgia

In X-Men ’92: House of XCII, we rejoin a classic iteration of the titular heroes as they navigate a strange new world. Mutants have established their own nation and discovered the secret of resurrection, but there are threats to their new utopia that they’ve only just begun to uncover. Everything old is new again, and vice-versa — and here is my spoiler-free take on this debut issue!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Joe Casey reignites debate over creator compensation from Marvel Studios

On Saturday, Aaron Couch of the Hollywood Reporter published a statement by writer Joe Casey who expressed dissatisfaction over Marvel’s treatment of creators whose characters are later used in the company’s film/television properties. More specifically, Casey described receiving an “insult of an offer” from Disney/Marvel Studios for America Chavez (a character he created back in 2011) having a prominent role in the upcoming Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.
BUSINESS
aiptcomics

‘What If… Miles Morales’ #2 envisions a world with mutants on the run

One of Marvel’s biggest staples has got to be What If…, which is currently getting a unique resurgence via Miles Morales. The first issue was an intriguing start using Captain America, and the rotating creative team gets to tangle with Wolverine this week. John Ridley and Farid Karami unveil a world where Miles Morales became Wolverine…and the fallout of that in the Marvel universe.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #10 is beautiful, poignant, and meaningful

Superman: Son of Kal-El is coming off a Nightwing crossover and a major loss. Gamorra’s president has a plot that seems foolproof and it’s even more airtight thanks to Lex Luthor helping his cause. Superman may have a band of young heroes to back him up called The Truth, but what good are they if entire governments can sway public opinion? In “Reputation”, Jon Kent faces a large hole to climb out of as he tries to find new reasons to have hope.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy