Dallas, TX

Dallas shooter still at-large following SWAT standoff

By FOX 4 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - One man was shot, and another is on the run after an argument ended in gunfire Sunday afternoon...

WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 Dead In Shooting At Arlington Apartment Complex

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in the courtyard of an Arlington apartment complex Friday evening, March 18. No one has been arrested. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Timberlake Circle. The victim, who’s identity has not yet been released, was in his 30s. Investigators believe just before the shooting, the victim went to speak with another person in the complex about a fight that took place between their children. No other details have been released.
ARLINGTON, TX
DFW Community News

Mother of Fatally Shot 3-Year-Old Faces New Charges

The mother of a 3-year-old boy fatally shot in Dallas on March 28 is facing additional charges. Dallas Police said Tuesday they charged 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington with two additional charges of endangering a child on Monday. "The charges stem from a gun being accessible to a child, and a child...
DALLAS, TX
WISH-TV

4 teens shot, 1 killed outside a birthday party in Houston

(CNN) — Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around midnight Saturday after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: 1 dead after stabbing Sunday morning

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Lubbock Police Department advised in an update Sunday afternoon the incorrect address and time of the crime were reported in their initial report Sunday morning. An updated press release from LPD with the correct information can be found at the link above. The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded Sunday […]
LUBBOCK, TX

