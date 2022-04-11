ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petition: Demand Justice for Breeze, the Emaciated Pit Bull Found Covered in Feces

By Holly Woodbury
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Breeze, an adorable pit bull, was brought to the local Humane Society after being found on the street, it was clear that she had been a victim of cruel, intentional abuse. Not only was she...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 68

Tina Marie Baumbach Stone
2d ago

Time to START treating the ANIMAL abuser's like the dog's and OTHER ANIMALS or treated. how about euthanizing the pet owners that abuse and ANIMAL crulty act

Reply(4)
82
Donna Ramires
2d ago

I hope they catch the people that did this to this poor dog I don't know how anybody can hurt an animal they're part of your family what was done to this dog would you do it to your family throw the book at him if you find them

Reply
47
Lois Wilcox
2d ago

Animal abuse needs to be classified as a FELONY through out the world. Anyone who owns an a pet knows how loving they are. They totally give their all. Even when abused they quickly respond to love ❤ 😍. Save our Animals!

Reply(1)
46
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
People

Pit Bull 'Scared of the World' After Rescue from Neglect Case Finds Home Where He Feels Safe

Huck the dog is all smiles now after several scary months. The pit bull mix was one of 80 dogs rescued from a neglect case and brought to Santa Rosa County Animal Services in Florida, according to a release from the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Unfortunately, the Santa Rosa County Animal Services, an open admission shelter, was already at capacity when the intake of 80 dogs arrived at their doors.
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
NewsBreak
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
The Independent

Seven-month-old girl is mauled to death by pet dog at Georgia home

An infant died on Tuesday in the suburbs of Augusta, Georgia, after being attacked by a dog.Serenity Garnett, seven months old, was staying with her great-grandmother Migdelia Guadalupe, in the city of Martinez, when a dog belonging to the owners of the home where Ms Guadalupe rented a room began to bite.Both Serenity and Ms Guadalupe were taken to the AU Medical Center for treatment, where the baby died and her great-grandmother required stitches.Rosalie Rivera, the grandmother of Serenity and daughter of Ms Guadalupe, described the child as “the happiest thing that has happened to this family in a long...
