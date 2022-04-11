ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian Zoo Will Have to Put Down Thousands of Animals Due to Russian Shelling

By Hailey Kanowsky
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ukrainian zoo will be forced to put down thousands of its animals after volunteers had to flee from Russian shelling in the area. The Feldman Ecopark zoo is located in Kharkiv, and it has announced that its largest animals will have to be put down because there is no way...

Kaylene Euell
2d ago

that is heartbreaking get them out of there. there's plenty of Zoos.

Sammi
1d ago

This is horrible! Hopefully a near by country can get them out safely!

Char Cavanaugh
10h ago

This is so heartbreaking they have to suffer again in the hands of humans it disgusts me and everything going on in Ukraine is tragic

IN THIS ARTICLE
