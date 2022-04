DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A man passed out behind the wheel led police on a dangerous chase through Daviess County on March 19. The suspect was identified as Garry J. Neal and it was discovered he had five outstanding warrants including shoplifting, DUI, and failure to appear in court plus the numerous charges that […]

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 24 DAYS AGO