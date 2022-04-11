ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain, wind and snow

By Justin Sacher
 3 days ago

A storm system brings gusty winds, cooler temperatures, light rain in the Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada from 5 AM PDT this morning until 5 AM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. The majority of this snow will fall this afternoon and this evening. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.

Precipitation is likely in most of Central California ahead of and along a cold front today and tonight. Snow levels will start at around 5,000 feet today, before falling to about 3,000 feet tonight. The majority of this precipitation is expected this afternoon and this evening.

Hazardous northwest wind gusts are expected in the higher elevations of Yosemite National Park today. Damaging wind gusts may blow down trees. Here are projected wind gusts valid at 4 PM Monday, April 11th, 2022. Yes, that is a 101 mph potential wind gust at Big Pine on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada.

