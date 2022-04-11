ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Vogel hadn’t ‘been told s–t’ about Lakers firing in awkward press conference

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

This could make the Hall of Fame of awkward moments.

Just minutes before the Lakers beat the Nuggets, 146-141, in overtime in Sunday’s season finale, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted a report that Los Angeles planned to fire coach Frank Vogel as soon as Monday.

When Vogel got to the postgame press conference, he had no interest in discussing his apparent impending firing. Some time from exiting the court to his arrival at the press conference, Vogel was informed about the firing report.

“I haven’t been told s–t and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game, celebrate what these young guys did, in terms of scratching and clawing and impacting this game and getting a W, and we’ll deal with tomorrow tomorrow,” Vogel said when asked about his job status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNI5g_0f5fB6bF00
Frank Vogel on the Lakers sidelines

“I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game and what our guys did tonight and the way we finished out this season,” Vogel said, brushing off the topic.

Former Lakers Robert Horry and James Worthy discussed the situation on the Spectrum Sports postgame show and were frustrated with the timing of Wojnarowski’s tweet.

“For Woj to come out and say this, it’s unfair,” Horry said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

“I agree,” Worthy said. “Tomorrow maybe? But a minute after the game, give the coach a press conference after the game.”

Vogel’s job security has been questioned throughout the Lakers’ rough season.

Last Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Lakers players disrespected Vogel and ignored his instructions on the floor.

The Hall of Fame roster LeBron James helped unite in the offseason — which includes Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard — failed to find chemistry on the floor and dealt with a variety of injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFCrs_0f5fB6bF00
Lakers guard Austin Reaves drives to the basket in the Lakers’ win over the Nuggets

The 33-49 Lakers are missing the playoffs for the second time in the last four seasons, and the first under Vogel — who coached the team to a championship in the 2020 NBA Bubble postseason.

The offseason should be interesting for the Lakers, who could retool its roster again. James is up for a contract extension on Aug. 4, and by then, the Lakers will likely have a new coach.

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

