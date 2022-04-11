Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secret to Her Glowing Appearance

Dolly Parton is a gorgeous 76 and she doesn’t mind sharing her secret as to what keeps her skin looking so luscious.

Face it, Parton glows. Maybe it’s all the good work she does. Or, it could be because she rarely says a crossword. After all, frowns do cause lines.

How about this — Dolly Parton knows the best secret for lovely skin is to avoid out of the sun. Truth be told, she probably never had the time early in her career to sit out by the pool, a lake or beach.

“I never got out in the sun,” Dolly Parton said of her secret. “I don’t have a lot of the same problems that women my age do ’cause I never baked myself in the sun.”

She added: ‘I would’ve if I’d been able to tan, but I couldn’t, so now I’m glad!”

Parton made this skin-care confession during a recent interview with Insider. And confession. It is impossible to hate Dolly. But this next detail makes us jealous. She said she usually wakes up at 3 a.m. And it doesn’t matter what time she gets snuggled into bed and closes her eyes. She always wakes up at 3.

‘I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep,” Parton said of her wakeup time. “I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that’s kind of a Parton family trait.”

So she still looks lovely, even with no sleep. And of course, there’s no sun, either.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson discuss new book last month at SXSW. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

This Is No Secret — Dolly Parton Is Atop the Country Music World

But for Parton, most of her life is a Dollysaince. Take her March, which placed her atop the country music world. Dolly added best-selling fiction writer to her professional resume. She combined with superstar mystery writer James Patterson for “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton premiered it all at South By Southwest Festival in Austin. And because it couldn’t be a Parton project without music, she also released an album by the same name to go with the book. She performed one of the album’s songs at the ACM Awards Show in Vegas. Of course, she also was a host.

Meanwhile, Parton is doing a collaboration with Academy Award winner and fellow Tennessean Reese Witherspoon to do a movie based on the book. Witherspoon will serve as an executive producer.

And now April brings another Parton project. (Honestly, she has no time to sleep). She launched Dolly’s Southern Favorites with Duncan Hines. In a video posted on the Duncan Hines Bake Shop site, Parton dressed in hot pink, with a pink, yellow and white daisy-themed apron. And yes, her skin looks terrific. Maybe it’s all the flour? Nope. It’s no sun.

“I’ve always loved to cook,” Parton explained about her kitchen skills. “Growing up in the South exposed me to that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking. Baking was no different. I had plenty of people to show me what’s what in the kitchen… my Mama, my grandmothers and my aunts were all wonderful bakers.”

So let’s start the work week with the tip of the figurative hat to Dolly Parton. Here’s her newest song from her newest album.

https://youtu.be/cVbkV_z6xjw

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dolly Parton – Run – (Official Audio) (https://youtu.be/cVbkV_z6xjw)