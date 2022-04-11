Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mobile County through 1030 CDT At 940 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Petit Bois Island, or 12 miles southwest of Bayou La Batre, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dauphin Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Inland Areas and San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderately breezy southeasterly winds will produce Rough Surf and a strong northward flowing longshore current. There will also be a Moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Volusia Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current. Entering the surf today is discouraged.
Effective: 2022-04-14 02:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-04-14 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset Thursday evening. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit likely (70% chance). * WHERE...Coos and Curry counties, particularly Coos Bay, Coquille, Myrtle Point, and Powers. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is highly likely (85% chance) Thursday night into Friday morning, even for many areas along and near the coast. Freezing conditions are possible (30% chance) even along the coast, but are likely (70% chance) for areas just inland from the coast. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 04:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING Snow has decreased or ended. Little further accumulation is expected.
Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-14 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix STRONG WINDS DURING INTERMITTENT SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE RAPID VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Strong winds are expected across central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin today. In conjunction with these winds, scattered snow showers are expected for much of the area. Some of these showers, while intermittent and brief, could produce a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow. This combination of strong winds with the snow showers today may result in a rapid drop in visibility due to blowing snow, particularly near and north of the Interstate 94 corridor and in far western Minnesota. If traveling, use extra caution and be prepared to safely reduce speed.
Effective: 2022-04-14 07:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie Line of showers with gusty winds will impact portions of eastern Trumbull, Mahoning, southeastern Ashtabula, Erie and Crawford Counties through 845 AM EDT At 759 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers along a line extending from 6 miles north of Northwest Harborcreek to near Dennison. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Corry, Edinboro, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City, Cambridge Springs, Kinsman, Waterford and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Mahoning; Trumbull Line of showers with gusty winds will impact portions of eastern Trumbull, Mahoning, southeastern Ashtabula, Erie and Crawford Counties through 845 AM EDT At 759 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers along a line extending from 6 miles north of Northwest Harborcreek to near Dennison. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Corry, Edinboro, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City, Cambridge Springs, Kinsman, Waterford and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
