Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset Thursday evening. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit likely (70% chance). * WHERE...Coos and Curry counties, particularly Coos Bay, Coquille, Myrtle Point, and Powers. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is highly likely (85% chance) Thursday night into Friday morning, even for many areas along and near the coast. Freezing conditions are possible (30% chance) even along the coast, but are likely (70% chance) for areas just inland from the coast. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO