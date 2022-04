Hello thieves....yes, I just called you a thief. If you don't pay for your own Netflix account and use someone else's you are stealing. Your time of freeloading is coming to an end and I am glad to see it. First off, let me say that I am a cheap person myself. I bargain hunt, I look for deals, I use coupons, but the one thing I won't do is steal, and if you are using someone's Netflix password you are stealing.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO