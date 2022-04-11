ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

April Vacation Ideas in the Neighborhood

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wA8fw_0f5f775P00

Keep those kids entertained this week! Here are some local neighborhood suggestion for school vacation week!

Lace up those bowling shoes!

Head to East Broadway to Southie Candlepin and bowl a few strings at this old school institution! They are open daily 12pm-7pm. Are big balls more of your thing? Kings Dining & Entertainment in the Seaport District offers all kinds of fun! This new hot spot features 20,000 square feet of fun at 60 Seaport Boulevard complete with 16 lanes of big ball bowling, a “bar-Kade” filled with video games, pool tables, foosball a giant four-man air hockey table, shuffle board, and hoops!

Library fun

Boston Public Library is offering some fun events this week! Crafts, activities, stories and Mike the Bubble Man! For full schedule visit here!

Build a Fairy House

Ever wonder were fairies like Tinkerbell or Cinderella’s Fairy godmother live? Fairy houses of course! You can build one on April 21st from 10am -12pm at Franklin Park. You can learn more here.

Get outside

From guided hikes, wildlife observation opportunities, crafting activities, games, stories, DCR has all kinds of events this week! For a full list of activities and programming visit DCR’s website.

Boston Parks Department Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament

Sign up for the Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament! You can learn

All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival returns April 20

Call all Boston girls ages 9 to 14 to join during the April school vacation week for the All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival. The free event will take place on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the BCYF Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell Street, Dorchester. The All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival will feature a variety of sports, games, health and wellness speakers, self-defense tactics, and aquatic activities. Participants will find a variety of fun ways to exercise mind, body, and spirit and try out a variety of sports with expert instructors including basketball, dance fitness, rock climbing, swimming, soccer, and more, with additional support from local non-profits and City of Boston agencies. Event check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at boston.gov/sports. Participants must be Boston residents and should bring activity-appropriate clothing (including swimsuits and towels for those wishing to enjoy the pool). Free lunch will be provided. For more information and to stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Franklin Park Zoo’s Party for the Planet

On Friday, April 22 from 10am-3pm, the zoo invites the Boston Public Schools community to Franklin Park Zoo’s Party for the Planet to learn about local climate, environmental, and STEM-focused organizations, programs, and businesses. You can learn more here!

Let’s Make Art!

Join the ICA during school vacation week for hands-on art-making in the Bank of America Art Lab! Check out the installation Bridging Creativity: Art Lab from home to here and engage in an art-making activity inspired by Boston-based comic artist LJ-Baptiste. You can learn more here!

Be on the lookout for 20 foot daffodils in the Seaport

The bright and joyful installation of 20 larger-than-life daffodils will be on display until April 30 at Seaport Common. Seaport initially commissioned the piece by artist Daniele Frazier to align with the 2019 Boston Marathon and heighten the beautiful symbolism behind marathon daffodils but has returned annually to welcome the Spring season due its popular demand. And this year, it’s a particularly exciting season in the city coming out of the pandemic and with the return of the marathon. Twenty daffodils standing at 20-feet tall will provide a bold and colorful splash of orange, yellow and green to the Seaport’s public park, reminding all that Spring has bloomed. Made of rip-stop nylon, the daffodils have hollow-volume forms that spin according to the wind’s direction, directing the eye towards Seaport’s water views and ever-changing skyline.

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

Ready For A Vacation? Best Destinations For Black Travelers This April 2022

We’ve saved you the hassle of having to search through the best destinations for Black travelers this April 2022 and shared these top locations. Looking at a combination of high/low season cities, seasonal events and, of course, the reality of traveling while Black, we’ve scouted out these best destinations. April is looking adventurous, and we’re glad for it.
LIFESTYLE
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – March 28th

Save the date! A virtual Deconstruction Community Meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 30th at 6pm! This meeting will provide updates on Deconstruction including progress to date and schedule of work in the near future. The community will have an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions during the meeting but if you would like to submit any beforehand you can reach out at [email protected] or at our Deconstruction website : https://www.suffolk-lstreetstationboston.com/ You can register for the meeting here.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
WISH-TV

Vacation destination ideas, deals, travel tips

Spring is finally here, and if you haven’t already made plans for vacation and staycations, the time to do it is now. Jennifer Weatherhead, travel & lifestyle Expert, joined us Monday with suggestions for travel destinations and deals. Weatherhead has visited 73 countries, hiking in Peru, the Wadi Rum...
TRAVEL
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Bowling Shoes#Art#Franklin Park Zoo#Vacation#Southie Candlepin#Boston Public Library#Dcr#Boston Parks Department
mansionglobal.com

These Retirees Won’t Settle for Sleepy Suburbs—They’re Moving to the Big City

Bob Garst, third from left, recently purchased a $1 million condo in Midtown Atlanta. Bob Garst, 65, was looking to shake things up. Last year, after roughly three decades living in a six-bedroom detached home in a sleepy suburb of Atlanta, he unloaded most of his possessions and relocated to a luxury apartment in a high-rise tower in the middle of the bustling Midtown area.
REAL ESTATE
Caught in Southie

Guide to Spring in Southie

The weather isn’t really cooperating but we promise – spring is coming! You know what that means – time to clean up, declutter, get in shape and refresh your life! Here’s a quick guide on how to do just that!. Get in shape! Those long winter...
BOSTON, MA
travelnoire.com

Top Living Destinations for Remote Workers in 2022

When the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off in 2020, many businesses and companies sent their employees to work-from-home to help limit the spread of the virus and to encourage social distancing. Two years later, remote work is still very popular not only for companies but for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to still make a living while residing in the destination of their choice.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Caught in Southie

Lincoln has the best brunch in all of the land…

Thrillist has announced something that we’ve known for a long time – Lincoln Tavern has one of the best brunches in the country! In a new post this week, the Thrillist reveals the 41 Best Brunch Spots in America! See below:. Boston, Massachusetts. ​​Yes, Lincoln serves brunch on...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – March 25th

Stop by and check out South Boston’s newest home goods store. Located at 66a L Street, Luxe Home Interiors features everything from furniture, home decor + gift ideas!. On Friday, we sing! Fat Baby will be hosting karaoke on Friday starting at 9:30pm. Plan on having some pre-performance dumplings + mai tais!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Blooms Block Party – April 13th

BOSTON – Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, and the Greenway Business Improvement District, today announced Boston Blooms, an April 13 block party welcoming employees, residents, and visitors back to Downtown Boston. As the City of Boston continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal is to bolster our local economy by encouraging everyone to support Boston’s Downtown.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

311 Report of the Day: Christmas is Over!

A local neighborhood restaurant filed a 311 report on Thursday with a photo of a Christmas wreath hanging on a sign post on the corner of West Broadway and Dot. Ave. It was captioned, “CHRISTMAS IS OVER!”. That’s right – it’s beyond over – it’s St. Patrick’s Day, for...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Return of Sunrise Service at Castle Island

After a two-year hiatus, the legendary sunrise Easter Service at Castle Island returns. The Mass will begin at 6am behind Fort Independence. It’s a beautiful tradition but be warned, it gets very crowded. Make sure to check out our Easter Roundup too for more Easter Mass services. Image via...
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

These Are The Most Expensive Airbnbs In The U.S.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While scoring an affordable Airbnb with all the amenities you need is any traveler’s dream, taking a peek into the true luxury that exists beyond a budget can make for a fun adventure. Furniture brand Joybird wanted to discover the most expensive Airbnbs in all 50 states, including sprawling mansions, swanky yachts, and high-rise rentals with views so incredible, they might just be worth the cost of admission.
ECONOMY
Caught in Southie

The hottest line in Southie: #7 bus stop at L + Broadway

A sure sign that Southie residents are heading back to the office are the lines starting to form at our neighborhood bus stops. On Wednesday morning, a pre-pandemic-style-que was spotted at the corner of L + Broadway for the #7. We used to receive photos like this once a week but not since Covid-19 rocked our world.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy