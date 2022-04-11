April Vacation Ideas in the Neighborhood

Keep those kids entertained this week! Here are some local neighborhood suggestion for school vacation week!

Lace up those bowling shoes!

Head to East Broadway to Southie Candlepin and bowl a few strings at this old school institution! They are open daily 12pm-7pm. Are big balls more of your thing? Kings Dining & Entertainment in the Seaport District offers all kinds of fun! This new hot spot features 20,000 square feet of fun at 60 Seaport Boulevard complete with 16 lanes of big ball bowling, a “bar-Kade” filled with video games, pool tables, foosball a giant four-man air hockey table, shuffle board, and hoops!

Library fun

Boston Public Library is offering some fun events this week! Crafts, activities, stories and Mike the Bubble Man! For full schedule visit here!

Build a Fairy House

Ever wonder were fairies like Tinkerbell or Cinderella’s Fairy godmother live? Fairy houses of course! You can build one on April 21st from 10am -12pm at Franklin Park. You can learn more here.

Get outside

From guided hikes, wildlife observation opportunities, crafting activities, games, stories, DCR has all kinds of events this week! For a full list of activities and programming visit DCR’s website.

Boston Parks Department Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament

Sign up for the Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament! You can learn

All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival returns April 20

Call all Boston girls ages 9 to 14 to join during the April school vacation week for the All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival. The free event will take place on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the BCYF Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell Street, Dorchester. The All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival will feature a variety of sports, games, health and wellness speakers, self-defense tactics, and aquatic activities. Participants will find a variety of fun ways to exercise mind, body, and spirit and try out a variety of sports with expert instructors including basketball, dance fitness, rock climbing, swimming, soccer, and more, with additional support from local non-profits and City of Boston agencies. Event check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at boston.gov/sports. Participants must be Boston residents and should bring activity-appropriate clothing (including swimsuits and towels for those wishing to enjoy the pool). Free lunch will be provided. For more information and to stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Franklin Park Zoo’s Party for the Planet

On Friday, April 22 from 10am-3pm, the zoo invites the Boston Public Schools community to Franklin Park Zoo’s Party for the Planet to learn about local climate, environmental, and STEM-focused organizations, programs, and businesses. You can learn more here!

Let’s Make Art!

Join the ICA during school vacation week for hands-on art-making in the Bank of America Art Lab! Check out the installation Bridging Creativity: Art Lab from home to here and engage in an art-making activity inspired by Boston-based comic artist LJ-Baptiste. You can learn more here!

Be on the lookout for 20 foot daffodils in the Seaport

The bright and joyful installation of 20 larger-than-life daffodils will be on display until April 30 at Seaport Common. Seaport initially commissioned the piece by artist Daniele Frazier to align with the 2019 Boston Marathon and heighten the beautiful symbolism behind marathon daffodils but has returned annually to welcome the Spring season due its popular demand. And this year, it’s a particularly exciting season in the city coming out of the pandemic and with the return of the marathon. Twenty daffodils standing at 20-feet tall will provide a bold and colorful splash of orange, yellow and green to the Seaport’s public park, reminding all that Spring has bloomed. Made of rip-stop nylon, the daffodils have hollow-volume forms that spin according to the wind’s direction, directing the eye towards Seaport’s water views and ever-changing skyline.