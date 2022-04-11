ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Lewiston man to be featured on 'Antiques Roadshow'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewiston resident Lloyd Draper will appear on the PBS hit “Antiques Roadshow” at 8 p.m. Monday, April 25. The program airs locally on WNED. He said, “I am...

