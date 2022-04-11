ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

By ethan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man out of Northern Kentucky pleaded guilty this past Friday to dozens of child pornography charges along with one count of tampering with physical evidence. 20-year-old Emmanuel Curry is said to have been arrested...

