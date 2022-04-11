ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log for April 11, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A 29 year old Tripoli woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver amphetamine, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping following a traffic stop on County Rd J near USH 51 Monday evening.

A 41 year old Rhinelander man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle and cited for operating after revocation following a crash Monday evening on County Rd B near Parish Rd in the Town of Harrison.

A contractor reported a theft of lumber, screws and bolts from a construction site on Selmer Rd in the Town of Bradley Tuesday morning. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime between 6:00pm Monday evening and 7:45am Tuesday morning. If you have any information regarding this theft, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 715-536-6272 or Crime Stoppers using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 19 year old Merrill man was stopped and cited Thursday evening for traveling 84mph on USH 51 near County Rd Q in the construction zone which is posted 55mph.

A 40 year old Tripoli woman was cited for traveling 90mph on USH 51 north of Merrill Thursday afternoon.

A 55 year old Merrill man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a crash on Swede Rd near State Rd 107 in the Town of Merrill Thursday evening.

A 38 year old Gleason man was arrested early Friday morning for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain control following a crash on USH 51 near County Rd Q. A 31 year old Gleason woman was also cited for assisting a person fleeing an accident.

A 19 year old Bryant, WI man was stopped and cited for traveling 80mph on State Rd 17 near Norwegian Rd Saturday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Birch Officials are looking for information regarding a large amount of tires being dumped on Horseshoe Lake Dr. A deputy arrived on the scene and locate 23 tires disposed of on county land. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office 715-536-6272 or Crime Stoppers using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 41 year old Merrill woman was arrested Sunday evening on charges of domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct following a disturbance at a residence.

An 18 year old Antigo woman was stopped and cited for traveling 80mph in a 55mph construction zone Sunday morning.

