Startup Rewind: A review of headlines from a very busy April week

Editor’s note: Paige Ouimet is Professor of Finance, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. CHAPEL HILL – The latest report from the Department of Labor showed continued robust job growth. Employers added 431,000 jobs in March. The news of sustained job gains speaks to the strength of the U.S. economy. Moreover, the labor force participation rate inched up slightly to 62.4% in March, from 62.3% in February, indicating more Americans are reentering the workforce. We still have a long way to go to resolve the imbalance between job openings and unemployed people, however, and this means that current issues of worker burnout will also linger.
