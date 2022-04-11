Startup Rewind: A review of headlines from a very busy April week

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurs have enthralling lives that are full of both benefits and risks. Even business owners, on occasion, require the services of competent consultants. Mentorship is the best option in these situations. Mentors may teach entrepreneurs crucial lessons and help them fine-tune their business plans. Mentorship can successfully guide a firm in a variety of ways, from devising particular business decisions to forming new alliances. One such name who is diligently working for the same is Dr. John L. Evans. He is the founder of Evans&Evans and has been training and consulting business and political leaders for over 20 years.

