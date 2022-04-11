ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Startup Rewind: A review of headlines from a very busy April week

By WRAL TechWire
wraltechwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Remember all the news...

wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Facebook Receives Very Bad News From Small Businesses

On December 1, 2021, the first case of the Covid-19 omicron variant was discovered in the United States. One month later, at the start of the New Year, omicron accounted for 95% of the nation's Covid cases. Struggling Through Pandemic. Seventy-one percent of the respondents to a Goldman Sachs survey...
SMALL BUSINESS
WISH-TV

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. AMC Theatres surprised everyone by investing in a gold and silver mine. It plans to invest about $28 million to buy a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining Holding, a Nevada-based public company that operates a gold and silver mine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur Devised Peculiar Business Decisions For Startups

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurs have enthralling lives that are full of both benefits and risks. Even business owners, on occasion, require the services of competent consultants. Mentorship is the best option in these situations. Mentors may teach entrepreneurs crucial lessons and help them fine-tune their business plans. Mentorship can successfully guide a firm in a variety of ways, from devising particular business decisions to forming new alliances. One such name who is diligently working for the same is Dr. John L. Evans. He is the founder of Evans&Evans and has been training and consulting business and political leaders for over 20 years.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind
WRAL News

Worker burnout poses growing threat to US economy, warns UNC professor

Editor’s note: Paige Ouimet is Professor of Finance, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. CHAPEL HILL – The latest report from the Department of Labor showed continued robust job growth. Employers added 431,000 jobs in March. The news of sustained job gains speaks to the strength of the U.S. economy. Moreover, the labor force participation rate inched up slightly to 62.4% in March, from 62.3% in February, indicating more Americans are reentering the workforce. We still have a long way to go to resolve the imbalance between job openings and unemployed people, however, and this means that current issues of worker burnout will also linger.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
MarketWatch

Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

It’s pretty well accepted that no one knows as much about the plumbing of the world’s financial system as Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest-rate strategy at Credit Suisse, who was the point person on market developments for senior U.S. officials during the 2008 global financial crisis and has mapped out the shadow banking system. The mechanics of the financial system are the type of thing you don’t really have to think about, until you do, when there’s a breakdown.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy