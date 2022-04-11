The Best Of The John Kincade Show 4-11-2022

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
Back in 2015, Mario Hezonja was picked 5th in the Draft by the Orlando Magic. 7 years later, he now finds himself out of the league completely and with no desire to return. In a chat with Eurohoops, the Croatian native went off on the league and explained why he has a problem with the way they run things.
As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
When it comes to realistic candidates for the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching job, some of the names mentioned most are Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder and Juwan Howard. One name seems to be flying under the radar, but he would not only likely excite LeBron James and Anthony Davis but also be the best option.
Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
Comments / 0