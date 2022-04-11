One Dead, One Injured In Route 70 Crash

Photo courtesy Manchester Police

MANCHESTER – An 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Route 70 Thursday evening, police said.

The crash occurred around 9:59 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 70 and Manchester Boulevard in the Whiting Section of town. When police arrived on scene, they found a Dodge Ram Pickup with extensive front end damage and a Honda Accord with extensive passenger side damage.

The driver of the Ram, 19-year-old Justice Wilson of Whiting, had no injuries. The driver of the Accord, 82-year-old Monica McCord of Whiting, sustained facial lacerations and chest pain and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The passenger, 83-year-old Joan Maniaci, suffered severe internal trauma and was brought to Community Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

According to police, Wilson was traveling east on Route 70 when he hit McCord who was in the left turn lane of Route 70 west and attempting to make a left hand turn onto Manchester Boulevard.

McCord’s car was impacted on the passenger side and as a result hit a utility pole where it came to a final rest, police said.

Assisting at the scene were EMTs from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services, Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, as well as members of the Whiting Volunteer Fire Departments, Lakehurst Police Department and representatives from Jersey Central.

At this time investigation is still ongoing, however officials believe failure to yield to oncoming traffic is the contributing cause of the crash. The crash is being investigated by Patrolman Conner Yatauro of the Manchester Township Police Department Traffic Safety Section.