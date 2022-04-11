ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 17, Hospitalized In Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized early Monday following a shooting in northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol about 2:48 a.m. when they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the shooting victim who was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

