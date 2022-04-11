ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

ACE report: what's going on in mid-Michigan this week?

By Bob Hoffman
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1960xf_0f5f5EFf00

Are you looking for fun things to do around mid-Michigan this week?
Here's a quick rundown of some things to check out.

EVENT:                     Tabletop Gaming Club
DATE:                        Monday, April 11, from 6 to 7:30 pm
LOCATION: Grand Ledge Area District Library
WEBSITE:                Gladl.org

Courtesy of Grand Ledge Library
Grand Ledge Library Table Top Gaming

EVENT:                     STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)
DATE:                        Tuesday, April 12
LOCATION:             Capital Area District Library Mason
WEBSITE:                cadl.org

Capital area District Library
Capital Area District Library STEM

EVENT:                     Old-Time Fiddle By Ear Workshop
DATE:                        Wednesday, April 13, from 2 to 3:30 pm
LOCATION:             Elderly Instruments
WEBSITE:                elderly.com

EVENT:                     Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club
DATE:                        Thursday, April 14, from 9:30 am to 11:20 am
LOCATION:             Suburban Ice
WEBSITE:                ladiessilverblades.org

Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club
Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club

EVENT:                     Beggars Can’t Be Choosers Comedy Show
DATE:                        Thursday, April 14, from 7 to 9 pm
LOCATION:             Beggars Banquet East Lansing
WEBSITE:                beggarsbanquet.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

More potholes are popping up on Mid-Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If it seems like you’re dodging more potholes this year, it’s because you are. The Michigan Department of Transportation said it’s getting more complaints this year than ever before. And MDOT crews are out filling potholes like these just as fast as they...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
City
Mason, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
WLNS

Bird flu found in mid-Michigan birds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that the highly contagious avian influenza has been found in the state’s wild bird population. Cases were found in Canada geese and tundra swans in St. Clair County, snowy owls from Macomb County and a mute swan in Monroe County. Avian influenza is […]
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: April arrives this week, but it won’t feel like it

We’re coming off of a cold final weekend of March across central MI. There were even some snow showers out and about. Only slightly warmer air is on the way for this week, but overall, it will be chilly for this time of year. The normal high in Mount Pleasant by this weekend is 50 degrees as we begin April, but it won’t be that warm. Let’s begin with a look at today…Monday, March 28th…first. We’ll be lucky if we sneak above freezing for a high, with upper-20s and lower-30s expected. We do warm into the upper-30s for tomorrow on Tuesday. The good news is, dry weather is anticipated for these two days, with even some sunshine likely.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Michigan#School Closings#Elderly Instruments#Ace#Tabletop Gaming Club#Gladl Org Courtesy#Grand Ledge Library#Cadl Org Capital#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
13 WHAM

What's Going Around - Week of March 14

Rochester, N.Y. — It's time to see what's going around this week. Dr. Bohdan Klymochko from UR Medicine Urgent Care is seeing the flu. The flu is a contagious virus that spreads among children and adults, most common during fall and winter. The main types of flu that spread in humans are Flu A and Flu B. Symptoms can be broad and most commonly include: fever, chills, body aches, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy