ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police officers cleared after pushing activist, 75, at George Floyd protest

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7aVK_0f5f5BbU00

T wo Buffalo police officers have been cleared for their role in pushing and injuring a 75-year-old George Floyd protester in 2020.

The arbitrator ruled that officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski's decision to shove Martin Gugino while walking by in riot gear did not violate the police department's use-of-force guidelines.

"Upon review, there is no evidence to sustain any claim that Respondents (police officers) had any other viable options other than to move Gugino out of the way of their forward movement," arbitrator Jeffrey Selchick wrote in his Friday decision.

BIDEN TO UNVEIL ATF NOMINEE AFTER DAVID CHIPMAN DRAMA

The two officers' use of force was justifiable because Gugino refused to comply with orders to leave the scene, according to Selchick. The activist was also acting erratically and walked in front of McCabe, leading to the decision to shove him.

"The use of force employed by Respondents reflected no intent on their part to do more than to move Gugino away from them," the arbitrator concluded.

The incident gained national attention when footage of Gugino's fall went viral. McCabe and Torgalski shoved Gugino on June 4, causing him to hit his head on the ground. The 75-year-old man spent a month in the hospital due to a fractured skull and brain injury before being released on June 30.

The pair of officers were suspended after the incident and charged with second-degree assault. A grand jury declined to indict McCabe and Torgalski on Feb. 11, 2021. Gugino filed a suit against Buffalo later that month, alleging that the officers had "violated" his "constitutional rights" when they enacted a curfew and employed "unlawful and unnecessary force" against him on June 4.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The arbitrator's ruling has no bearing on Gugino's lawsuit, the activist's lawyer told the Buffalo News . "We are not aware of any case where this arbitrator has ruled against on-duty police officers, so his ruling here on behalf of the police was not only expected by us, but was certainly expected by the union and city who selected and paid him," she said.

McCabe and Torgalski will be reinstated on Monday, according to a statement from the Buffalo police commissioner.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
199K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy