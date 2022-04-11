ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NERGAL Begins Teasing New BEHEMOTH Material

By Greg Kennelty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like the new Behemoth album is finally coming. According to Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Nergal, "the NEW is coming" as he's teased multiple times alongside what looks like shots for an upcoming music video. The new album was slated for 2021, but got pushed back due to the uncertainty around...

Kerrang

Limp Bizkit announce Still Sucks Tour of the U.S. with Wargasm and more

Before they return to the UK this summer, Limp Bizkit have announced their Still Sucks Tour in America. In support of their latest 2021 album, the rap-rock legends will be hitting the road for a 19-date run in April and May, kicking off at Tampa's Hard Rock Live and finishing up in Ontario, Canada at the Toyota Arena.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Built To Spill – “Gonna Lose”

After an extremely fruitful two-decade run with Warner Records, Built To Spill returned to the indie realm with 2020’s Daniel Johnston covers album. Today they announce their first album for their fellow Pacific Northwest institution Sub Pop. When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out in September (yes, this...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Slipknot confirm identity of Tortilla Man

Slipknot have finally officially confirmed the identity of the mysterious percussionist fans have lovingly come to call 'Tortilla Man'. The musician, who replaced longtime Slipknot member Chris Fehn after he left the band in seemingly acrimonious circumstances in 2019, had long been the subject of intense scrutiny from Maggots around the world since his arrival.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Normani Teases Emotional New Single, “Fair”

Twenty-five-year-old singer/songwriter Normani is taking a new direction in her music with the new single “Fair.” The song, to be released on Friday (March 18), is her most deeply personal work to date. As a Fifth Harmony alum, Normani has been known for bright, upbeat songwriting since her days in the girl group. Now, she is revealing a more emotional side.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Ace Frehley and Peter Criss to Play Together at Creatures Fest

Original Kiss alumni Ace Frehley and Peter Criss will perform together at this year's Creatures Fest. The weekend-long event will take place from May 27-29 at Nashville's Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Former Kiss guitarists Bruce Kulick and Vinnie Vincent are also scheduled to perform, meaning all four living, non-active Kiss alumni will be under the same roof.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mdou Moctar Announce Remix Album Afrique Refait Featuring Only African Artists

Mdou Moctar have announced Afrique Refait, a remix album featuring only African artists creating new versions of songs from Afrique Victime. MC Yallah, Duma, Jay Mitta, DJ Diaki, and others contributed to the new album, which is out April 19 via Matador. Many of the artists involved are affiliated with the Ugandan label Nyege Nyege Tapes. Listen to the Rey Sapienz remix of “Taliat” featuring MC Dougis below.
WORLD
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis share stirring performance from new live film

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared a performance from their upcoming film This Much I Know To Be True – watch it below. The Andrew Dominik-directed movie serves as a companion piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling, and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in March.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Interpol Share Video for New Song “Something Changed”: Watch

When Interpol announced their new album The Other Side of Make-Believe, they shared a Van Alpert–directed video for the lead single “Toni.” It was the first of a two-part film, and the second part arrives today. Check out the video for their second single “Something Changed” below.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC

