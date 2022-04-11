ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Free E-Scooter Classes for Adults Across the County in April, May, and June

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird, Spin and Lime will provide e-scooters for participants to test ride and will teach proper e-scooter use and laws. Residents must be 18 or older and helmets are...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Ansonia takes new e-scooter service for test ride

ANSONIA — Mayor David Cassetti cruised past city hall on Tuesday afternoon. But he wasn’t driving his car. Instead, Cassetti was testing an electric scooter. If all goes according to plan, the scooters, provided by transit company Bird, should be located around the city available for use via app by the end of April.
ANSONIA, CT
10 Tampa Bay

E-scooters and bikes hit the streets of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla — A new micro-mobility transportation option has hit the streets of Sarasota: e-scooters and bikes. Available through the Veo app, people in Sarasota can now hitch a ride through the city's e-scooter and bike-sharing program. At the end of its rollout, Veo will make between 350 and...
SARASOTA, FL
Lebanon-Express

The Albany e-scooters are coming; is the city ready?

A fleet of electric scooters coming to downtown Albany has city officials and business owners questioning the promise and perils of micro-transit. The 50 e-scooters provided by Bird Ride Inc. are part of a 12-month pilot program that's set to begin in downtown Albany in coming weeks. The e-scooters will...
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Government
City
Wheaton, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Project Self-Sufficiency

Free Community Parenting Classes Start in April

Therapist and author Diane Lang will offer free, virtual parenting classes to the community through Project Self-Sufficiency.Diane Lang. Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Future of Belmar skate park turns on insurance concerns

BELMAR — In a spirited discussion during the April 5 borough council meeting, Belmar officials addressed concerns voiced by a group about the skate park at 16th and Railroad avenues, which has been closed since May of last year over unsafe conditions cited by the borough’s insurance carrier. Borough Attorney Patrick Varga said the borough’s insurance company has identified the state of the concrete work in the park as “a dangerous condition on public property” and declined to cover costs associated with any potential injuries that might occur as a result.
BELMAR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy