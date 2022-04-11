Free E-Scooter Classes for Adults Across the County in April, May, and June

Therapist and author Diane Lang will offer free, virtual parenting classes to the community through Project Self-Sufficiency.Diane Lang. Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 23 DAYS AGO