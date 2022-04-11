Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple agencies are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a person dead in Sarasota.

The crash happened in the area of Glen Meadow Drive and Forest Hills Circle at about 6:45 a.m. Monday.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

The intersection is closed, and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

