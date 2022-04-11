Henrico News Minute – April 11, 2022

Chez Max Restaurant, 10622 Patterson Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: unable to verify that employees have been trained to identify the “big six” foodborne illnesses and their associated symptoms; temperature of brie in top of prep unit is elevated; raw egg is used in the “Not So Basic” cocktail and in Caesar salad but there isn’t an asterisk on the menu to indicate this; bleach, hand sanitizer and medicine are incorrectly stored on prep table next to clean equipment; observed one live German cockroach in the dish area and several dead roaches throughout the kitchen, dry storage, dish area and bar; cutting boards used for bread are heavily worn; butcher’s block is cracked; a dual check valve is not installed on faucet outside; dumpster is not located on pavement; FRP in dish area wall is peeling away from the wall; ceiling vents and wall behind oven are dusty.

