Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – April 11, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago

One teen is shot and killed in Eastern Henrico, another juvenile shot and injured in the West End; a developer has apparently abandoned plans for a 650-home community on a Civil War battlefield in Eastern Henrico; Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs a number of education-related bills into law; a man eats at a Short Pump taco restaurant for 56 straight days.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
