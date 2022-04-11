ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman, 55, shot in head inside Olney home: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk0pt_0f5eyrNh00

A 55-year-old woman was found shot inside her home in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of East Clarkson Avenue.

Police say the woman was shot at least once in the head.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 7

mychelle Dawsyn
3d ago

prayers, prayers, and more prayers for these innocent victims and there families. When will this madness in the world end?

Reply
7
Related
KFDA

Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are helping an investigation after a woman was found dead at a Happy Trailer Park Wednesday evening. According to the release, on Wednesday, at around 9:30 p.m., the Swisher County Sheriff’s office requested the Texas Rangers to help with a murder investigation. 29-year-old Tess...
HAPPY, TX
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stimulus Bill#Breast Cancer#Anti Semitic#Nj Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
CBS Philly

4 Men Convicted Of Murder More Than 10 Years After Killing Kevin Drinks In Case Of Mistaken Identity In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justice was finally served in a case of mistaken identity. Police never gave up, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday that four men are now convicted murderers, more than 10 years after it happened. The victim’s emotional widow and her family had worn buttons for a decade showing a photo of their loved one who had been killed. On Monday, the family said they no longer need to wear them. “These buttons are not new. These buttons are 10 years old,” Keyna Drinks said. “They say, ‘Justice for Kevin.’ Family, take the buttons off. Justice is done....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man and Woman Arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Philadelphia man and woman on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on April 1 at approximately 7:25 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the unit block of North Dupont Street. Police made contact with the driver, 27-year-old Mahamadou Barrett and 25-year-old Symone Odum, both of Philadelphia. Following an investigation, police recovered two 9mm handguns and 3 bags of marijuana. Police took both subjects into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy