Raashaan Wilkins is going home, and the former Vanderbilt defensive lineman has committed to Illinois to continue his college career. Wilkins shared on Instagram that he would play for the Illini after he reportedly received offers from Western Kentucky, UConn, SMU and Oklahoma State. Wilkins is listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds and spent two seasons at Vanderbilt and played in 21 games, recording 21 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Last season, he made 13 tackles in 12 games with 10 starts. He’s originally from Chicago (Mt. Carmel).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO