Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival performing live in Jackson

Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival are performing live on Friday, April 15th at Duling Hall benefitting Friends of Children’s Hospital!

Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival is an all-star band of seasoned touring musicians Taylor Hicks (2006 American Idol winner,) Jason Harrelson Music (Hannaward Pass), and Patrick Smith (The Patrick Smith Band).

The show starts at 8:00 PM.

Ticket information is available here !

