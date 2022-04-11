ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival performing live in Jackson

By Kayla Thompson
 3 days ago

Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival are performing live on Friday, April 15th at Duling Hall benefitting Friends of Children’s Hospital!

Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival is an all-star band of seasoned touring musicians Taylor Hicks (2006 American Idol winner,) Jason Harrelson Music (Hannaward Pass), and Patrick Smith (The Patrick Smith Band).

The show starts at 8:00 PM.

Ticket information is available here !

WJTV 12

Tree falls on Jackson home due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe weather caused damage across the state on Tuesday, April 13. One Jackson resident in Hanford Place had a tree fall on their home. The storm damage destroyed their Cadillac vehicle and the garage. Silk Brown, a neighbor, said he was home at the time the damage took place. “I heard […]
JACKSON, MS
