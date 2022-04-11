ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Three-year-old girl dies after being swept over waterfall at North Carolina beauty spot

By Gustaf Kilander
 1 day ago

A three-year-old child has died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina .

The incident took place on Sunday when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was visiting the falls with her family. She was taken away by the water and fell down the falls, according to WSPA .

Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties all came to the scene after reports came in at about 5.50pm.

Nevaeh’s body was found just before nightfall trapped in an area of the falls, Fox Carolina reported . Her body was recovered at about 1am on Monday.

The Sheriff’s office said her family is from Denver , Pennsylvania and that her family was living in Oconee County while they were working in the area.

Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall warned others of the dangers the falls may pose.

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” he said. “With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls.”

“While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger,” he added. “Always remain at a distance, follow safety precautions and warnings which are in place, and view waterfalls from designated viewing areas.”

Be_Nice
1d ago

very sad prayers for the family .. parents need to watch their kids and stop letting them run around free when they out the house.. smh

Wilma Ezell
1d ago

Poor precious little baby girl! Prayers for her & her family... God bless them all. 🙏💔😭

Kerry L. Moore Darrah
1d ago

kids don't know the dangers. parents need to watch them all the time.

WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kmvt

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
